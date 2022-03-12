Own luxury 3-story townhome with a 2-car attached garage in an incredible location! The beautiful end unit offers 3-4 bedrooms, 2.5-3.5 bathrooms, a finished rec room and outdoor living space. Enjoy the view of an undisturbed buffer area from your covered patio. With 2166+ sq. ft. this open-concept plan gives you the feel of single family living without the maintenance. Our highly coveted Cabarrus County schools are just a short drive away. Convenient access to I-485 and I-85 provides easy commute to the city. Plus, there's plenty of shopping, restaurants and entertainment at Concord Mills, Birkdale Village and Afton Ridge. Seller to pay $5,000 towards closing cost with our preferred lender. To- Be- Built.
3 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $447,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
CONCORD – Jaylan Jackson is accustomed to finding his way in in a new environment.
- Updated
CONCORD – Cabarrus College of Health Sciences, in partnership with Cabarrus County School System and Atrium Health, will launch the Cabarrus H…
- Updated
A few months ago, LeAnn Ashley stared in silence at the mounds of books on her dining room table in Harrisburg and asked no one in particular,…
CONCORD – Results from Saturday’s state playoff games involving high school basketball teams from Cabarrus County:
- Updated
CONCORD – More postseason basketball awards handed out, more Cabarrus County athletes in the receiving line.
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALLL: Previously perfect Vikings’ defensive dominance comes too late in West finals loss to Lions
- Updated
MORGANTON – The hundreds of Central Cabarrus boys basketball fans, if not more, who drove 90-plus miles to their team’s Class 3A West Regional…
A solid value ETF is a good diversifier, particularly in this market as value has outperformed growth.
- Updated
GREENSBORO – There probably is an official name for the dance the Jay M. Robinson boys basketball players were doing at midcourt Saturday afternoon.
Greetings from Frisco, Texas. I’m out here with the Charlotte 49er women’s basketball team for the Conference USA Tournament. I love basketbal…
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Vikings take top individual SPC honors; Concord has four all-conference picks
- Updated
CONCORD – This basketball season, Central Cabarrus owned the South Piedmont 3A Conference, going virtually unchallenged for the championship a…