Seeking a new home but can't wait to build? Look no further than this pristine ranch in the sought after Vermillion neighborhood. Built in 2019, this home has all the finishes that buyers want. The upgraded kitchen overlooks a large family room with LVP floors and a wall of windows that provide plenty of natural light. The split bedroom layout creates space for a private primary bedroom and bathroom with oversized shower and two walk-in closets! The two secondary bedrooms, full bath, and office can be found on the opposite side of home. Enjoy peaceful evenings on your large screened in porch overlooking the well manicured and private, fenced in backyard with paver patio - great for relaxing and entertaining! Don't miss Vermillion's amenities including 2 pools, playground, walking trails and the popular Harvey's Bar and Grill and B2 Taproom. Conveniently located to I-77 and I-485, shopping and dining. Contact Renee Hornor with Premier South at 704-301-3643 to schedule a showing.This home won't last long!
3 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $449,000
