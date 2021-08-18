This immaculate townhome, ideally situated at the end of a cul-de-sac with privacy all around is ready for it's new owners! Recently renovated with quartz countertops in the kitchen, hardwood floors through the main level, with fresh paint and attention to every detail, you won't be disappointed here! With a full basement that features a large entertainment room and full bathroom with a den that is being used as a office, and steps out onto a patio that backs up to nature. Upstairs you'll find a luxurious owner's suite, along with two more bedrooms and another full bathroom on the upper floor. In the main living area you have a gourmet kitchen, formal dining room, breakfast nook, and all of it overlooking nature, entertaining here is a breeze!
3 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $462,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The Board of Education will discuss the masking situation again at next month’s business meeting. Additionally, they will call the Task Force together to come up with metrics for when students should wear masks and when they should not.
- Updated
The City of Concord held a groundbreaking ceremony with Cabarrus County and LMG for the $70 million dollar development project that was approved last year.
Johnson C. Smith football player from Statesville landed a Bojangles endorsement. He joins UNC, Clemson athletes lending names to chain.
- Updated
A Statesville native and redshirt freshman receiver at Johnson C. Smith University has become the first athlete from an HBCU to ink an endorsement deal with Bojangles.
- Updated
Dashawn Gernard Partlow, 26, and Conner Pyle, 23, have been arrested in connection to the case with Partlow being served an outstanding warrant for murder while Pyle was served a warrant for obstruction of justice.
This is one of my favorite times of year. School is getting ready to start. Football season starts next week. And baseball season is still goi…
- Updated
According to U.S. Census Bureau data, Concord is one of the fastest growing cities in the region and is one of the top ten largest cities in the state.
- Updated
“We’re excited about this new phase,” Legg said, “we’re excited about this new part of the project.”
- Updated
“It’s been a long time coming,” Kannapolis City Schools Superintendent Kevin Garay said. “We’re excited. We appreciate the work of HR and Finance and working together to kind of hammer out a proposal.”
- Updated
The Kannapolis Fire Department honored its firefighters and staff that went above and beyond in serving the community.
- Updated
Eight states, many of which have lagged the national average for vaccinations, have Covid-19 patients that account for at least 15% of their overall hospitalizations.