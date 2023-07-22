Super charming & well-maintained home in sought-after Bryton Trace community! Gorgeous curb appeal! Covered porch alcove creates a very private entry! Open floor plan! You will love cozying up to the fireplace in your spacious living room. Fabulous kitchen is complete w/large pantry, quartz counters, center island/breakfast bar, gas cooking & stylish pendant lighting! Spacious bedrooms & closets! Primary ensuite features a custom closet, double vanities, large walk-in shower & soaking tub! You will love the private upper-level bedroom suite - perfect for your guests - plenty of space to stretch out and relax; this bedroom suite is the ultimate retreat. Noteworthy features include a main-level laundry/mud room, 2 attic spaces for storage, newly installed uv air purifier for air ducts too, throughout home! Energy efficient! Incredible location! Close to highways and side roads to town w/great shopping! 3 houses away from pooll field & playground! What are you waiting for? Come see!