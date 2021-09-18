3 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $484,500

Working remotely? Not a problem here with a dedicated office. The open floor plan makes entertaining easy with all your family and friends. An oversized island is the centerpiece to the beautiful kitchen which boasts a gas stove, a walk-in pantry and a plethora of cabinets. The spacious primary suite is on the main level and has a separate garden tub and shower. On the second level there are two more bedrooms and 2 full baths. The large bonus room is perfect as a game room, play room, or second tv hangout space. There is a large walk-in attic for extra storage. Vermillion has 2 community pools, walking trails, and neighborhood restaurant/bar. Town amenities include Lake Norman, Birkdale, I77 and I485 are nearby. Schedule your showing today!