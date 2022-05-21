Pristine *Ranch* in the sought-after Vermillion neighborhood. This open floor plan with LVP floors has an upgraded kitchen and peninsula seating for 5 that overlooks a large family room and breakfast area. Abundant windows flood this home with natural light. The split bedroom layout creates space for a private primary bedroom and bathroom with oversized shower and a spacious walk-in closet. The two secondary bedrooms and full bath are on the opposite side of home. Enjoy sunsets on the back patio which is perfect for relaxing and entertaining. This is the ultimate low maintenance property. Vermillion's amenities include 2 saltwater pools, playground, walking trails and the popular Harvey's Bar and Grill & B2 Taproom. Conveniently located to I-77 and I-485, shopping and dining. Professional photos coming soon. **Showings begin Friday, May 20th at 5pm**
3 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $493,000
