3 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $494,000

This is a Newer Build!! A Ranch plan with everything at your fingertips!! Enjoy living in this prime LOCATION!! There are 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, a Family room, Kitchen/Breakfast, and a Sunroom! Enjoy a Gas fireplace in the family room and an open floor plan. There is a tray ceiling in the primary bedroom and hardwood flooring. ALL APPLIANCES REMAIN – gas double oven and undercabinet lights in kitchen! This home is a MUST SEE!! Conveniently located near 3 interstates, shopping, dining, schools and more, a must see!