Pristine 1.5 story home is ready for you to move in! When you walk in you are greeted with natural light and a welcome atmosphere. The open floorplan seamlessly connects the living room, the dining area, kitchen and sunroom providing an ideal space for entertaining your guests. The well appointed kitchen has stainless appliances, double oven, gas range and center kitchen island with single bowl sink. Retreat to the owner's suite on the main level complete with an en-suite bathroom for your comfort and spacious closet. Upstairs is a bonus space, private bathroom and bedroom. Step outside onto the covered porch and patio to host barbeques in the summer. Asbury Park is a quaint community that has pocket green spaces and gathering spaces for walking and respite. The surrounding area also boasts numerous amenities such as parks, walking trails, golf courses, close to downtown Huntersville, New breweries, birkdale village, Concord, and more.