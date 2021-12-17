Now Selling!!! The Courtyards at Eastfield Farm will feature 70 beautifully designed, luxury ranch homes in a 55+ active adult Epcon Community. Located in highly desirable Huntersville, North Carolina. Nestled in a scenic location off Eastfield Road, minutes from access to I-485 and I-77, 13 miles from gorgeous Lake Norman, and 15 miles from all Uptown Charlotte has to offer. Homeowners will enjoy private amenities, including the grand clubhouse, fitness center, saltwater swimming pool and sun deck. Epcon provides the allure of low maintenance living along with uniquely designed floor plans surrounding their signature private garden courtyards.
3 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $570,470
