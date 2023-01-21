 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $575,000

3 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $575,000

Nicest home in Bellington! Perfect location. Incredible floor plan. Immaculately maintained! This 3 BR 2 BA ranch could be the model home for the community! Rarely do you see an entire home, inside and out, perfectly thought-through and designed for comfort, enjoyment and ease of living. Gorgeous corner lot with side-load garage and extra yard due to the larger lot configuration. Entrance through the foyer with the living area and backyard as focal points is impressive to say the least (makes you just want to go in and take a peek)! The chef's kitchen overlooking the dinning & living areas is top-notch, too! This theme extends throughout the entire home. Some, but not all, of the finer points to highlight include framed bathroom mirrors, laundry room cabinets, Smart Thermostat, Energy Star Certification, and plush special-order carpeting in the owner's suite. With all the shopping in Huntersville just a short drive away this home is hard to beat!

