3 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $600,000

ESTATE LIVING W/ HUGE TREES, TWO WORKSHOPS, PRIVATE DIRT BIKE TRACK AND TRAILS SPRAWLING OVER 1.7 acres in Huntersville!!!! HUGE PRIMARY BEDROOM SUITE. Addition with AMAZING BATHROOM! ONLY 2nd Owners! Country life and only minutes to Shopping, Airport, Uptown, Lake Norman, Whitewater Center. Pd. $20K for 2017 Duel Fuel Carrier Infinity Greenspeed Inverter HVAC system, inc. dual zones/thermostats. Gas lines for addng a Home Generator. All gas mech. systems. Lorex HD Security Camera System w/Night Vision. Ask to see the attached Features List. Basement has ample room for multiple uses. Heated/Cooled Garage. High Speed Dedicated Busn. Fiber Internet. Convection appliances. Tons of Bsmt Closet Space! Dual Septic Tanks. Main Level Tinted northern facing Low E/Argon Gas Filled Replacement Windows. Over 1500 Sq. Ft Workshop - 800 Heated/Cooled. '16 Guest Bath Remodel w/reclaimed wood. Cherry Wide Plank Hdwd floors. Buyer must be represented; LA does not practice dual agency.