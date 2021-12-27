 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $600,000

3 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $600,000

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $600,000

ESTATE LIVING W/ HUGE TREES, TWO WORKSHOPS, PRIVATE DIRT BIKE TRACK AND TRAILS SPRAWLING OVER 1.7 acres in Huntersville!!!! HUGE PRIMARY BEDROOM SUITE. Addition with AMAZING BATHROOM! ONLY 2nd Owners! Country life and only minutes to Shopping, Airport, Uptown, Lake Norman, Whitewater Center. Pd. $20K for 2017 Duel Fuel Carrier Infinity Greenspeed Inverter HVAC system, inc. dual zones/thermostats. Gas lines for addng a Home Generator. All gas mech. systems. Lorex HD Security Camera System w/Night Vision. Ask to see the attached Features List. Basement has ample room for multiple uses. Heated/Cooled Garage. High Speed Dedicated Busn. Fiber Internet. Convection appliances. Tons of Bsmt Closet Space! Dual Septic Tanks. Main Level Tinted northern facing Low E/Argon Gas Filled Replacement Windows. Over 1500 Sq. Ft Workshop - 800 Heated/Cooled. '16 Guest Bath Remodel w/reclaimed wood. Cherry Wide Plank Hdwd floors. Buyer must be represented; LA does not practice dual agency.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Truck driver charged with involuntary manslaughter in crash that killed CMPD officer
State

Truck driver charged with involuntary manslaughter in crash that killed CMPD officer

  • Updated

A truck driver has been charged in connection with the crash that killed a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer Wednesday morning. At 3:39 a.m., two semi-trucks collided with each other on Interstate 85 South, sending both trucks into CMPD vehicles that were assisting State Highway Patrol with traffic for an earlier wreck near W.T. Harris Boulevard. Officer Mia Goodwin, 33, was killed and ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts