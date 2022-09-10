3 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $649,500

Don't miss this beautiful home with Huntersville amenities and Concord schools!!! Beautiful home with three bedrooms and an expansive loft area upstairs. Hardwood floors abound, with all of the right upgrades throughout! The primary bedroom is large with lots of natural light and flows seamlessly into the primary bathroom, with granite countertops that include a custom closet system. Don't miss the kitchen, which is perfect for the chef of the home. It consists of a large island, upgraded stainless steel appliances, a gas range, and many other features. The second floor features a loft with an additional full bathroom. The loft is a great flex space that could be used as an office, playroom, game room, or for guests. Don't miss out on this opportunity in a beautiful neighborhood.