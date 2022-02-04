 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $650,000

The owner says BRING ALL OFFERS! 1.5 story house on 4 acres in the heart of Huntersville! Detached garage or workshop, and another 2 story building being used for storage. Property has been surveyed recently and this sale includes the house on a 2 acre LOT 2, and the 2 acre LOT 1 pictured in the attached survey. House is currently on working well and septic permitted for 3br. Top floor of house has another room and a bathroom. Options available would be to live in and remodel the current home while planning to build on lot 1 in the next year or 2.

