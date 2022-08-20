 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $725,000

Rare Opportunity to live in Epcon's premier 55+ community that is SOLD OUT. Brand new construction never lived in. Popular courtyard design w open concept living, home office space, primary suite plus guest suite on main level. Second floor features bonus room, bedroom & full bath. This home offers tons of fantastic features including 10 FT ceilings, 8 FT solid core doors, hardwood floors throughout both levels, modern in-line gas fireplace w stack stone surround. Gourmet Kitchen w GE Monogram fridge, GE Cafe combo wall oven & induction cooktop. Want a gas cooktop...pre-plumbed for gas so you can convert. Primary suite w 10Ft roll in shower. Recessed lighting, modern ceiling fans, lighted closets, central vac & tons of storage. Finished garage wired for electric cars. Zero grade entrances. Beautiful extended paver patio w natural gas line for your grill. Private screen porch & fenced yard. Premier lot backing to Eastfield Park slated to remain a nature park w community trail access.

