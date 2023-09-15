BRING ALL OFFERS!!! Location, Location, Location! Full brick oasis on over 3 acres just minutes from Mint Hill. An abundance of areas to entertain including the in-ground swimming pool with vintage 1929 pool house, covered pergola with pavers, screened porch, covered front and back porches, and open greatroom/kitchen areas. Three bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms on the main living level. The kitchen offers solid surface counters with a Kucht Exhaust Hood. Tray ceilings, cathedral ceilings and extra mouldings add flair to the design of this property. Office/study is a private workspace tucked away from the busy living areas. Tons of full height storage space in the attic which is accessed through the finished bonus room. There's plenty of room to roam outside especially with the open view of the sunrises and sunsets. Don't miss the molasses pit behind the pool. All of this with NO HOA!!! This is worth a visit!