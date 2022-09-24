Almost new 3 bed 2.5 bath townhome with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Home is just over one year old. Great open floor plan with living room, dining room, kitchen, half bath and laundry room on first floor. Second floor has 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Lawncare is included in rent. Please take off shoes when touring the home. Pets accepted on a case by case basis. No smoking inside. Deposit starting at $1,495 (pending strength of application) and $350/pet deposit. Tour home at your convenience without having to make an appointment. Register with Rently for the lockbox code. All applications must be submitted online on our website. Each adult applicant 18yrs and older living in the home will be required to pay a $40 non-refundable application fee.
3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $1,495
