 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $1,500

3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $1,500

Be the first to live in this brand new home. The spacious layout is complete with vinyl plank flooring, granite counters, built in office space and more. Why choose apartment living when you can enjoy the spacious yard and privacy. All applications completed through RentRedi app. All applicants over 18 must complete application. No pets. All photos are of the same model at a different location. Finishes are very similar but may vary.

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts