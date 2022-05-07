 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $1,700

3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $1,700

Absolutely stunning brand new single family home, this new home has 3 bedrooms and 2 and bathrooms. Featuring brand new stainless steel appliances and modern features throughout the home. Don't Miss Out On This One! You can tour the home at your convenience without having to make an appointment. Register with Rently in order to get access to the code for that lockbox. Pets accepted on a case by case basis. No smoking inside. Deposit starting at $1700 (pending strength of application) and $350/pet deposit. All applications must be submitted online on our website. Each adult applicant 18yrs and older living in home will be required to pay a $40 non-refundable application fee.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jennifer Grey to revisit Kellerman’s in ‘Dirty Dancing’ sequel

Jennifer Grey to revisit Kellerman’s in ‘Dirty Dancing’ sequel

She’ll have the time of her life — again. Not only will Jennifer Grey return for the “Dirty Dancing” sequel, first announced by Lionsgate in 2020, but the film will take place where her character Baby and Johnny’s (Patrick Swayze) summer romance took center stage in the original film. “Jennifer Grey returns to Kellerman’s in the next chapter,” a voiceover said Thursday at Lionsgate’s Cinemacon ...

Hope from war in Afghanistan

Hope from war in Afghanistan

My name is Tahira. I am a Muslim girl from Afghanistan. On Aug. 22, 2021, my family fled Afghanistan because of war. We have lived in the Unit…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts