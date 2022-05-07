3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $1,700

Absolutely stunning brand new single family home, this new home has 3 bedrooms and 2 and bathrooms. Featuring brand new stainless steel appliances and modern features throughout the home. Don't Miss Out On This One! You can tour the home at your convenience without having to make an appointment. Register with Rently in order to get access to the code for that lockbox. Pets accepted on a case by case basis. No smoking inside. Deposit starting at $1700 (pending strength of application) and $350/pet deposit. All applications must be submitted online on our website. Each adult applicant 18yrs and older living in home will be required to pay a $40 non-refundable application fee.