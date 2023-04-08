Don't miss this fantastic 3 bed, 2.5 bath, 1,690 sq. ft. cul-de-sac home in Kannapolis, NC! Beautiful luxury vinyl floors welcome you into your spacious living room with a half wall opening into the large eat-in kitchen. Upgrades include stainless steel appliances, a tile backsplash and a large undermounted sink. The backyard patio offers outdoor space and a perfect spot for grilling! Upstairs, your primary bedroom features an en suite bathroom with a dual sink vanity and two additional bedrooms share a second full bath. Pets are conditional based on pet screening results and will require a non-refundable pet fee and monthly pet rent.
3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $1,800
Related to this story
Most Popular
San Diego State hero Lamont Butler motivated by sister's death
BOYS BASKETBALL: Concord grad Pruette ready to lead a ‘great group of guys’ as new Mount Pleasant coach
MOUNT PLEASANT – One of the most familiar names in the Cabarrus County sports and coaching ranks officially hangs up his whistle.
City of Kannapolis announces its Discover Fun in Kannapolis events this week. It includes lots of music and movies.
CONCORD — Last month, diners throughout Cabarrus County tasted and voted on limited-time burger creations from 15 of the area’s local restaura…
The Concord Police Department is seeking assistance locating two missing male juveniles who were taken from a neighbor's yard Saturday, accord…