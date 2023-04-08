Don't miss this fantastic 3 bed, 2.5 bath, 1,690 sq. ft. cul-de-sac home in Kannapolis, NC! Beautiful luxury vinyl floors welcome you into your spacious living room with a half wall opening into the large eat-in kitchen. Upgrades include stainless steel appliances, a tile backsplash and a large undermounted sink. The backyard patio offers outdoor space and a perfect spot for grilling! Upstairs, your primary bedroom features an en suite bathroom with a dual sink vanity and two additional bedrooms share a second full bath. Pets are conditional based on pet screening results and will require a non-refundable pet fee and monthly pet rent.