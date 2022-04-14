3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $1,850

This classic 3 bedroom, 2 bath, single story home is in the desirable neighborhood of Brantley Woods. This home features a bright open floor plan, laminate flooring in the common areas, and a single car garage. The eat-in kitchen has a full range of stainless-steel appliances, quartz counter tops, and a breakfast area to the side that has door leading to the back patio. From the kitchen is the living room that has high ceilings and is a great space for having friends and family over. The spacious main bedroom has a walk-in closet and an ensuite bath. The 2 secondary bedrooms are also spacious with great closet space and share a bath. Located in the Cabarrus County school district and settled near I-85, giving you an easy commute and access to shops, dining, Lake Fisher, and more. Don’t miss out on this stunning home and exciting community; schedule a tour or apply today at Sparrownow.com!