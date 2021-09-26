 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $149,900

Centrally Located - 3 Bedroom Brick home close to major conveniences with low county taxes. Per Seller, Roof and HVAC approximately 7 years old; Vinyl Replacement windows almost throughout, Two large Sheds, fenced yard; Seller has completed updating to most light fixtures, plumbing, kitchen sink/faucet, refrigerator, attic insulation, painting, gutters and carport. One level with easy access and wide hallway. With a little more TLC, you can add your touch to make a great starter or forever home. Per seller possible UST filled in by previous seller, no septic permit found on file per Rowan County, hardwood floor visible in one bedroom closet. **Seller requesting "Highest & Best" offers by Saturday, 8/28/2021 at 3 p.m. Please submit POF or loan approval letter***

