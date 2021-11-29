3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $155,000

Ideal location! Welcome to this No HOA home Sold AS-IS in the heart of renovated Kannapolis. Few minutes from Highway 85, major shopping centers and hospitals. Upgrades include a fully renovated bathroom (tiles, bathtub, toilet, vanity, etc.). New granite countertop in the kitchen, new cabinets under the countertop. New floor throughout the home. According to the owners, windows and doors are new except the front door. No carpet. Enjoy the spacious private backyard,