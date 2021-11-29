3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $169,900

UPDATE: Seller temporarily took off market to install new flooring. This ADORABLE A frame bungalow is move in ready! Perfect for homeowner or investor. Open floor plan with Private-Primary Bedroom and full bath upstairs. Almost a half acre, this property is convenient to downtown, Atrium health care stadium, shopping, churches, schools, parks, and all the amenities that downtown Kannapolis provides. Wooded lot for privacy or for making your back yards dreams come true. Added a few Pictures to reflected new flooring.