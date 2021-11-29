 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $169,900

3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $169,900

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $169,900

UPDATE: Seller temporarily took off market to install new flooring. This ADORABLE A frame bungalow is move in ready! Perfect for homeowner or investor. Open floor plan with Private-Primary Bedroom and full bath upstairs. Almost a half acre, this property is convenient to downtown, Atrium health care stadium, shopping, churches, schools, parks, and all the amenities that downtown Kannapolis provides. Wooded lot for privacy or for making your back yards dreams come true. Added a few Pictures to reflected new flooring.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $47,990

4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $47,990

Welcome to Heritage Ridge community of new homes in Concord, NC conveniently nestled between I-85, 485 and I-77. D.R. Horton has thoughtfully …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts