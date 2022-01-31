 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $173,900

!!! HOMEOWNER IS IN POSSESSION OF SEVERAL OFFERS AND HAS DECIDED TO ASK ALL INTERESTED PARTIES TO SUBMIT THEIR “BEST & FINAL” OFFER BY MONDAY; JANUARY 31st 12 NOON !!! GREAT HOME IN NICE BLACKWELDR PARK LOCATION OF KANNAPOLIS - ROWAN COUNTY !!! Superb Country Schools / Maintenance free vinyl siding exterior / Nice Full Front Porch / Kitchen & Dining combination / Spacious Great Room with LVP flooring & triple windows / Ceiling fans in all rooms / Nice 14x14 Master bedroom / Warm Gas Heat & Central Air 2018 / Large full bath / Nice Laundry Room (not located in a little double door closet) / 11x22 rear deck / Updated roofing 2011 / Replacement vinyl clad windows / Show & Sell.

