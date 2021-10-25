 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $179,900

Kannapolis hidden gem renovated Bungalow close to everything that a growing Kannapolis has to offer. 3 bedrooms and full Bath with Laundry area and walk in Pantry with covered Rocking Chair porch. The foundation was inspected by an engineering firm and work completed 2020! Info w/permit available from seller. It has a new roof, new windows, new insulation, new hvac system, new water main, new breaker box panel, new siding, new back deck storm door. Truly any big ticket item, has been addressed or updated in the last 4 years! Also just added new flooring thru out!

