 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $2,000

3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $2,000

Brand new townhome! 2 story townhome, 1 car garage, exterior surveillance cameras. Located walking distance from downtown Kannapolis ball park and dining. Lawn maintenance included! Additional parking available for extra fee.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts