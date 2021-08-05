3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $200,000

This nearly brand new 2020 manufactured home looks hardly lived in. Well kept and features a HUGE Primary Bedroom with a HUGE Bathroom and Walk in closet. Other bedrooms also have walk in closets and have not been slept in yet. Very roomy open kitchen with an island. Appliances included. All this on 1 acre in a cul-de-sac. Nice open spaces. Property has a very nice Firepit area. Nearly new playset conveys. Microwave, Washer/Dryer do not convey. Get this before it is GONE! Highest and best by this evening