3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $230,000

This charming ranch home was built in 1949 and is nestled on the quiet and friendly Bost street. A hidden gem just minutes from downtown Kannapolis and the new Atrium Health Ballpark. Inside the home has beautiful oak hardwood floors throughout. The dining door exits to a sweetly southern screened in porch that is great for watching hummingbirds, thunderstorms, or socializing with friends. The porch leads to the fenced in backyard already thriving with perennial flowers and fruits such as figs, grapes, raspberries, and blueberries. Most the landscaping is low maintenance since they are perennial except the garden in the back corner of the property. If wanted approximately 6-10 chickens could be left to help you get started on your own urban farm. This is a must see! Home Warranty with First American Home Warranty is included with the purchase of this home.