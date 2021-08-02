 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $235,000

Multiple offers have been received. Highest and Best is due by noon Sunday, 8/1. Showings will end at 11am on Sunday, 8/1. Come see this home in a neighborhood with no HOA! This home features, laminate wood in the living room and dining room, updated lighting and neutral paint colors. Downstairs has the living room, dining room, kitchen and laundry room. Upstairs are all 3 bedrooms. The primary bedroom has a large walk-in closet and ensuite. The secondary bedrooms share the additional full bath. Outside enjoy the peaceful backyard space. Come see this home today!

