New Construction home with 9' ceilings and open floor plan featuring 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths and a flex space for dining or office. This home features luxury vinyl plank throughout along with solid wood cabinets with soft close doors and drawers. The kitchen includes a pantry stainless appliances, granite countertops and tile backsplash. Primary bedroom has an attached bath with double sink vanity with linen cabinet, tile shower and large walk in closet. The other two bedrooms, include walk in closets with a Jack and Jill bathroom with double sink vanity and linen cabinet. For those seeking seeking additional space- the attic has ample standing room storage. The home is situated on a shaded corner lot with updated and new construction homes nearby.
3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $239,000
