3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $245,000

***MULTIPLE OFFERS*** -Sellers are requesting Highest & Best be received by 12pm Monday May 10th. **** New Construction in Kannapolis, just steps from the greenway, Village Park, Kannapolis Library & . Only a few short blocks from NC Research Campus, Atrium Health Stadium -Home of the Cannon Ballers and the rest of the redevelopment of West Ave. This location CAN NOT be beat! Granite counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms, large closet, dual vanity in owners suite. Enjoy morning coffee and evening drinks with friends on the back patio. -Home is scheduled to begin construction mid-May with a completion date of mid/late August. Photos are of same model /floor plan but different home.