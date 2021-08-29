3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $245,000

Welcome to this charming home filled with unique architectural design and 10' high ceilings. This exquisite home boasts 3 large bedrooms, a breakfast nook in the kitchen, and 2 large living spaces. Plus a patio out back, perfect for grilling. This home is only a few minutes walk from Village Park, where the City of Kannapolis hosts free events and fireworks, visible from the front porch. Loop the Loop walking and biking path is only a few blocks away, great for keeping active. Only minutes from downtown Kannapolis, library & grocery stores. Private, off-road parking behind home. Make this home yours today!