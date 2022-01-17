3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $249,000

Welcome Home to this charming, newly-renovated ranch house just minutes away from beautiful Downtown Kannapolis! Brand New Gas Pack (HVAC) 2022. Relax on the rocking-chair front porch and enjoy the renovated kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, updated baths, new lighting and ceiling fans, fresh paint and all new LVP flooring, through out. Move-in ready, it won't last long! Broker is Owner.