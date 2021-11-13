3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $258,000

This newly constructed home in an established neighborhood with mature trees on back of the lot is a must see!! The kitchen has granite counter tops and shaker-style cabinets equipped with soft-close cabinets and drawers with plenty of counter space. Brand new appliances and much more (refrigerator is included). Both the master and secondary bathrooms have the shaker-style cabinets plus granite counters. LVP flooring throughout except for bathrooms and master closet. This Kannapolis location has easy access to I-85 in just minutes. This could be your new home so come check it out today!!