 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $265,000

3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $265,000

3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $265,000

Conveniently located to HWY 85, shopping and dining! This home features 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The second bedroom is currently set-up as a home office. Nice size living room with a beautiful fireplace. Extra concrete parking for RV/cars beside of garage. Nice size yard and storage building! This is a must see home!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $749,000

5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $749,000

THIS HOME WILL BE SHOWCASED ON A FUTURE EPISODE OF HGTV "HOUSE HUNTERS"!! WOW.. This estate home literally has it all and sits on over 1 acre …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts