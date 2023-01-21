3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $267,000

Beautiful 3 bedroom cottage/bungalow style single story home with 2 full baths is loaded with upgrades. You'll love how bright and airy this home is, with vaulted ceilings in most rooms, abundant windows and an open floor plan. The crisp white kitchen features gray toned granite and stainless appliances plus a pantry and backyard access. The primary is spacious and the en-suite bath offers a custom tiled shower with seamless glass enclosure. NO HOA, it's just like new construction but without the wait!