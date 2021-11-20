 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $269,900

3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $269,900

3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $269,900

2 story new construction! The kitchen features custom built cabinets with Shaker doors, granite countertops in kitchen & baths. Nice baseboards and trimmed out windows. LVP Plank Vinyl flooring at Great Room, Dining, Kitchen, Breakfast, Laundry, all baths; carpet in bedrooms, and upstairs hall. Stainless steel appliances inc. Dishwasher, microwave, and smooth top range. Many upgrades for this price point, custom finishes. Ready to Move-in Minutes from downtown kannapolis, restaurants & major highways.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local News

Are you a teacher or state employee? Here's how much of a raise you'd get in NC budget

  • Updated

Nov. 16—RALEIGH — Teachers and other state employees have been waiting years for significant raises across the board. Here's what the compromise state budget — which Republican lawmakers released Monday and which Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday he would sign — says about raises. Teacher raises Public school teachers would receive an average of 5% raises over the next two years. That breaks ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts