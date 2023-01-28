 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $269,995

3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $269,995

Gorgeous new build on amazing lot! Beautiful flooring throughout. Stainless steel appliances, spacious rooms, open floor plan and stunning fixtures. Priced to sell. Won't last long. Book your showing now!

