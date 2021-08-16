3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $269,999

Did someone say Modern Farmhouse?? This beautiful remodeled home is minutes away from downtown Kannapolis, NC Research park and the new baseball stadium. This property is move in ready for its new owners. Updates include NEW HVAC, NEW flooring, NEW kitchen and an entirely NEW open layout. The master suite has an oversized custom tile shower and tile floor. Luxury vinyl wood floors throughout PLUS all new stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Quartz countertops with a huge island for seating and entertaining. Subway tile backsplash and farmhouse fixtures throughout. Did I mention its on a corner lot with a 2-Car garage that has electricity and a full basement for extra storage.....Hurry this one wont last long.