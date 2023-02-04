New construction! The kitchen features custom-built cabinets with Shaker doors, granite countertops in the kitchen & baths. Nice baseboards and trimmed-out windows. LVP Plank Vinyl flooring at Great Room, Dining, Kitchen, Breakfast, Laundry, all baths; carpet in bedrooms. Stainless steel appliances inc. Dishwasher, microwave, and smooth top range. Many upgrades for this price point, custom finishes. Ready to Move-in. Minutes from downtown Kannapolis & major highways.