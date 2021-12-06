3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $275,000

Have you ever dreamed of having a beautiful home, in a peaceful neighborhood? You found it! This 3 bedroom home has a large bonus room is move in ready. Step into the hallway, to the right is the formal dinning room with direct access to the open floor plan kitchen and large living room with the fireplace for cold winters, you can enjoy your holidays here. Upstairs you will find the 3 bedrooms that are a great size big enough for a King bed! on top of that you have a Nice size bonus room, you can use it for a home office, play room, family room, movie room or just another bedroom. The possibilities are endless. When spring comes by you can use your garden to plant some fruits, vegetables, herbs or have a cook out with some friends in the private fenced back yard. In the front porch you will be able to put some rocking chairs and enjoy some more outdoors living. The parking for the house is great 1 car garage and 4 car parking outside. Come check out this house today!