 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $275,000

3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $275,000

3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $275,000

Have you ever dreamed of having a beautiful home, in a peaceful neighborhood? You found it! This 3 bedroom home has a large bonus room is move in ready. Step into the hallway, to the right is the formal dinning room with direct access to the open floor plan kitchen and large living room with the fireplace for cold winters, you can enjoy your holidays here. Upstairs you will find the 3 bedrooms that are a great size big enough for a King bed! on top of that you have a Nice size bonus room, you can use it for a home office, play room, family room, movie room or just another bedroom. The possibilities are endless. When spring comes by you can use your garden to plant some fruits, vegetables, herbs or have a cook out with some friends in the private fenced back yard. In the front porch you will be able to put some rocking chairs and enjoy some more outdoors living. The parking for the house is great 1 car garage and 4 car parking outside. Come check out this house today!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

State and Regional News

Bonuses for state employees, teachers in NC will arrive in time for the holidays

  • Updated

State employees and teachers will get a holiday gift from the government this month: $1,000 bonuses in their December paychecks. The bonuses will arrive in the paychecks of tens of thousands of state workers on the first day of winter: Dec. 21. The bonuses are part of the state budget passed by the General Assembly and signed into law by Gov. Roy Cooper before Thanksgiving. Workers who will ...

State and Regional News

Big star, small town: Mel Gibson makes minor stir as new movie shoots in Southport

  • Updated

Dec. 4—The actor and director Mel Gibson has been seen around Southeastern North Carolina this week while a movie he's in, "Boys of Summer," started shooting scenes in Southport, creating a minor stir in the small town. On Friday, "Boys of Summer," a supernatural thriller set on Massachusetts island Martha's Vineyard, was shooting scenes in downtown Southport near Port City Java, by the ...

3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $64,430

3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $64,430

Please call the listing agent for instructions. OCCUPANTS ARE ABSOLUTELY NOT TO BE DISTURBED!! **SOLD SIGHT UNSEEN**NO SHOWINGS**NO INTERIOR A…

Local News

Are you a teacher or state employee? Here's how much of a raise you'd get in NC budget

  • Updated

Nov. 16—RALEIGH — Teachers and other state employees have been waiting years for significant raises across the board. Here's what the compromise state budget — which Republican lawmakers released Monday and which Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday he would sign — says about raises. Teacher raises Public school teachers would receive an average of 5% raises over the next two years. That breaks ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts