3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $277,000

Make an offer Today! Rare to find... close to popular downtown Kannapolis! Approx 1.12 acre lot NO HOA! 3 Bedroom/2 Bath home plus... full home size Basement(lots of potential). Kitchen with Island,New Appliances & Wall Oven, Farmhouse Sink. Large Dining Room. No carpeting...Laminate Wood Flooring thru out home. New AC 2015, New Roof & Gutters 2017, Electrical work 2019. Master Bedroom w/Bath, walk in closet. 2nd Bedroom has Slider Door to Backyard Deck area. Living Room ambiance w/Fireplace Gas logs. 2nd Fireplace in Basement. Laundry/Pantry room. Real big LOT w/2 Car Garage on Main Level, 1 Car Garage Downstairs. Private Well/Septic. Amazing backyard with Large Deck area for BBQ's,lifestyle activities and kids clubhouse in yard. Hurry this will not last! Enjoy Kannapolis downtown Atrium Health Ballpark is home to Cannon Ballers, Shopping & Restaurants.