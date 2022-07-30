3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $278,900

* Don't Miss Out * Kannapolis is Exploding * Own this 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathrooms with FIREPLACE & FRONT PORCH on MAIN St. < .5 mile to center city & 1.5 miles to new Ball Park & booming downtown. Buy now & watch your value blast off At HOME enjoy open floor plan living, dining & highlighting bright kitchen with an island, with natural granite counters, & stainless appliances. Granite tops also in bathrooms. Love the Durable LVP on the main level, stairs & upper hall, bathrooms & soft carpet with soft padding in bedrooms. Relax on full covered front porch & cook on the rear patio overlooking a huge flat yard with plenty room for gardening, exercise, bird watching, sports, addition or detached garage. Live freely with no HOA rules or neighborhood covenants. PERFECT LIVE WORK OPPORTUNITY, Zoning is C-2C-2 Zoning allows for many professional office & business uses, along with retail & wholesale. Large Master BR Closet- 42 sq ft * This is a GRAND SLAM *