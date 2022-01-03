 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $279,900

3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $279,900

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $279,900

Full brick ranch one story - 2 car garage with extra parking on concrete driveway - back patio and entertaining area - sunroom - roof and HVAC/heater about 8 years old. Kitchen is dated but very functional with cooktop stove and double ovens. Laundry room is also pantry capable off the kitchen end of the house. Hallway bathroom recently remodeled with standup shower and separate tub. Primary bedroom has stand up shower. The spacious back yard is totally fenced in for the pets and privacy. There are two storage outbuildings able to handle all of your stuff! One of the outbuildings has power. Drive time is about 5 minutes to downtown Concord or Kannapolis from this very convenient location just off S. Main St. (Hwy 29A). It is definitely the one to call home! All offers to be submitted by 6:00 pm Monday, 1/3/22.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

‘(Expletive) Bigfoot!’ Alleged Sasquatch sighting in central Illinois adds to legendary creature’s big year
State and Regional News

‘(Expletive) Bigfoot!’ Alleged Sasquatch sighting in central Illinois adds to legendary creature’s big year

  • Updated

You’ve probably seen the famous footage of Bigfoot — that grainy film from 1967 showing an apelike creature ambling through the California woods, casting a brief, leisurely glance at the camera before disappearing off screen. What an Illinois man saw last month was rather different. The creature he says he spotted outside the small town of Chandlerville, northwest of Springfield, was fast, ...

New Year's first baby
Local News

New Year's first baby

  • Updated

Atrium Health Cabarrus was pleased to welcome the first baby of 2022 across the Atrium Health system at 1:51 a.m. Jan. 1, 2022.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts