3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $279,900

Full brick ranch one story - 2 car garage with extra parking on concrete driveway - back patio and entertaining area - sunroom - roof and HVAC/heater about 8 years old. Kitchen is dated but very functional with cooktop stove and double ovens. Laundry room is also pantry capable off the kitchen end of the house. Hallway bathroom recently remodeled with standup shower and separate tub. Primary bedroom has stand up shower. The spacious back yard is totally fenced in for the pets and privacy. There are two storage outbuildings able to handle all of your stuff! One of the outbuildings has power. Drive time is about 5 minutes to downtown Concord or Kannapolis from this very convenient location just off S. Main St. (Hwy 29A). It is definitely the one to call home! All offers to be submitted by 6:00 pm Monday, 1/3/22.