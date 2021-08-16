3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $280,000

WOW--Here's your opportunity to own a BRAND NEW HOME with a COVERED FRONT PORCH and a TWO CAR GARAGE, CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN KANNAPOLIS where your purchase is truly an INVESTMENT! VINYL PLANK flooring throughout ENTIRE home! DROP ZONE and washer/dryer area located in garage entry hall. White SHAKER style cabinets with SOFT CLOSE doors in kitchen! GRANITE in kitchen and both bathrooms. Two pendant lights over kitchen island, recessed lighting in kitchen. STAINLESS STEEL dishwasher, stove and microwave. CEILING FANS in living room and primary bedroom. VAULTED CEILINGS in living room AND kitchen. LARGE WALK-IN closet in primary bedroom. WALK-IN SHOWER unit in primary bath! Tub/shower unit in secondary bathroom. DOUBLE SINKS in master bath! Pearl gray SHAKER style cabinets in both bathrooms! Concrete patio in back of the house! Yard will be seeded and straw with small shrubbery in front. Expected completion Spt 3.