Wait until you see this little hidden gem! Adorable Ranch with NO HOA boasting 3 spacious bedrooms and beautiful LVP flooring leading the way to an open design for a bright and welcoming feel, eat-in kitchen with granite and stainless appliances plus designated Laundry room with drop station. Home has split bedroom design for added privacy for the Primary with Large walk-in closet! Enjoy your time outdoors in private with large fenced backyard or relaxing and enjoying a beverage on the front porch. There is a storage building for your outdoor equipment too! All nestled on a quiet street easily accessible to I-85 and Downtown Kannapolis! It will go fast! 1 Year Home Warranty Included!