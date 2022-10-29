 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $285,000

SELLER MOTIVATED.. SELLER OFFERING $10,000 TOWARD BUYER CLOSING COSTS OR TOWARD BUYER BUY DOWN INTEREST RATE. Brand New 3 bedroom/2 bath Ranch home that boasts approximately 1351 sqft of heated living area. Home features Open Floorplan w/ Spacious living room with luxury vinyl floor planks throughout opening to the kitchen where you will enjoy wood cabinets, granite countertops and center island, Stainless steel appliances including refrigerator to convey. Spacious Primary Bedroom w/ his and her closets, en suite featuring fiberglass shower base with a tile surround. Recessed Lighting throughout the house with ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Nice size wood deck off back of house. Neighboring property fence encroaches small portion of this property. Existing outbuilding to be removed by seller prior to closing

