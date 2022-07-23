Beautiful new construction home in Kannapolis. You will not be disappointed in the beauty and care put into creating this gorgeous home! Vinyl plank flooring, granite countertops in the kitchen, and a gorgeous deck overlooking a private backyard. PLUS, the convenience of location is incredible! Located within minutes of I85, downtown Kannapolis, and Concord. Shops, restaurants and movie theaters are all just a short distance away. Schedule a showing today!
3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $289,400
Related to this story
Most Popular
She wants other girls to never give up on their dreams.
C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: At 28, Seager gives dad ultimate gift -- showing the world he's still his hero
I'm biased, and maybe it’s the man in me. But there aren’t many things more special to me than a son’s relationship with his father.
Concord Planning Director Steve Osborne and I had a good conversation last week about some of things happening around Concord.
Running through some of Concord’s older areas Sunday was enlightening. A lot is going on but a lot needs to happen.
PRO BASEBALL: Ex-Hickory Ridge star DeVos creates own Davidson fairytale, getting picked in MLB draft
Raise your hand if you’ve read a storyline like this before:
Cabarrus County Schools Superintendent John Kopicki announced the following personnel appointments, which were approved by the Cabarrus County…
GREENSBORO — A Kannapolis resident was sentenced on Tuesday to 120 months in prison, followed by a three-year term of supervised release for t…
Shots were fired after a verbal argument, police said.
The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office IS requesting assistance in locating missing person, Elizabeth Lynn Hamilton, 19, of Deal Road, Mooresville.
Gifted and Talan(ted): Northwest golfer Harrison set to join world’s teen elite at U.S. Junior Amateur
CONCORD — In his three short years of playing the sport full time, Kannapolis' Talan Harrison has become one of the best high school golfers i…