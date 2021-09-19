3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $289,900

Prepare to be charmed! This property is located in a quiet neighborhood less than 2 miles from revitalized downtown Kannapolis and less than 3 miles from 1-85. Inside you'll find newly refinished hardwood floors throughout, french doors that open to the dining room which could also function as a home office, a side entrance into the laundry/drop zone from the carport and plenty of elbow room because this home is SPACIOUS! 3 large bedrooms total, 2 of which are located upstairs and a generous amount of extra storage space located in the basement. The side screened in porch is ideal for morning coffee and the backyard is perfect for a backyard fire pit, just waiting for a buyer to entertain. If you're looking for a home with character, this is one you need to see!