 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $289,900

3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $289,900

3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $289,900

Prepare to be charmed! This property is located in a quiet neighborhood less than 2 miles from revitalized downtown Kannapolis and less than 3 miles from 1-85. Inside you'll find newly refinished hardwood floors throughout, french doors that open to the dining room which could also function as a home office, a side entrance into the laundry/drop zone from the carport and plenty of elbow room because this home is SPACIOUS! 3 large bedrooms total, 2 of which are located upstairs and a generous amount of extra storage space located in the basement. The side screened in porch is ideal for morning coffee and the backyard is perfect for a backyard fire pit, just waiting for a buyer to entertain. If you're looking for a home with character, this is one you need to see!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts