 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $289,900

3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $289,900

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $289,900

Looking for a NEWLY REMODELED HOME? You found it! This home was taken down to the studs and has been completely updated! EVERYTHING IS NEW! The beautiful 3 bed- 2 bath home is complete with new electrical, roof, HVAC, plumbing, windows, cement driveway, and a large back deck with a spacious back yard! The kitchen features quartz counter tops, custom soft close cabinets, vaulted ceilings and a large island. There is a working well, you will have access to free water for a lifetime. Come check it out today! Agent is related to seller.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts