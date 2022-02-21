3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $289,900

Looking for a NEWLY REMODELED HOME? You found it! This home was taken down to the studs and has been completely updated! EVERYTHING IS NEW! The beautiful 3 bed- 2 bath home is complete with new electrical, roof, HVAC, plumbing, windows, cement driveway, and a large back deck with a spacious back yard! The kitchen features quartz counter tops, custom soft close cabinets, vaulted ceilings and a large island. There is a working well, you will have access to free water for a lifetime. Come check it out today! Agent is related to seller.